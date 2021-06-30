PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Wednesday that an emergency declaration has been signed banning all sales of fireworks within the city due to continued hot weather and dry conditions.
The ban on the sales of fireworks comes one day after Portland Fire & Rescue announced an immediate ban on the use of all fireworks through the end of the holiday weekend.
"With the recent historic, once-in-a-millennium heat wave and the forecast for continued warm weather, saving lives and property are a top priority," Mayor Wheeler said. "A decision like this doesn't come easily but it's imperative that we do all we can to ensure the everyone's safety. This sales ban is another necessary measure to reduce threats posed by wildfires to the city and all who live here."
The City's Bureau of Emergency Communications is asking that residents please do not call 911 to report fireworks use. It is very important that our 911 system be kept for reporting only active fires and serious medical problems.
This comes a day after Portland Fire & Rescue issued a ban on all fireworks heading into the holiday weekend as did numerous other areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.