Portland bar sues for $115K, says bartender was drunk on the job

PORLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Old Town Portland bar bartender is being sued for $115,000 after he allegedly drank on the job, causing the Barrel Room to lose its liquor license for three weeks, according to a lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed on Monday claims the bartender, Gunnar Hokan Jorstad, was drunk while working at the Barrel Room in January last year.
According to the suit, the Oregon Liquor Commission hit the bar with a stiff penalty, yanking their liquor license for three weeks and telling the business to close starting Jan. 20.
The Barrel Room says it will lose about $115,000 dollars in that time, or about $5,500 dollars each day, and wants Jorstad to pay that fine.
The suit says Jorstad admitted to Portland police that he was drunk on the job and says his service license was suspended for 18 days.
For a business’ first violation within a two-year period, commission guidelines call for a 30-day liquor license suspension; the liquor commission negotiated with the Barrel Room and settled on a 21-day suspension.
FOX 12 reached out to the owners of the Barrel Room but did not receive a call back. Jorstad’s family said he declines to comment on the case.
