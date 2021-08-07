PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A growing number of Portland bars and restaurants have joined forces to form a Vaccine Coalition requiring customers to show proof of vaccination status.

TJ Fuller, the owner of Tomorrow's Verse Taproom, said he found out about the coalition on Facebook after it was initially spearheaded by another business owner.

Fuller said the goal is to get more bars and restaurants to start asking for proof of vaccination.

"The goal for me is to keep my staff, my guests, my family, any musicians who perform in my neighborhood and my community safe," Fuller said.

He said at his bar, they're requiring people to provide proof of vaccination if they want to sit inside. If you do not have proof, you can sit outside, where he said there are plenty of options. However, regardless of vaccination status, they are requiring everyone to wear masks when they're moving around or not sitting at their table.

"It is frustrating if the service industry is forced to go back into restrictions or back to layoffs. That would be even more frustrating instead of putting the burden on those who haven't gotten vaccinated," he said.

Fuller hopes that this will spark a city-wide vaccine mandate like we're seeing places like New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

"It's come to a point where it's just not fair to punish those who are doing the right thing versus those who are acting out of fear or misinformation," he said. "We need to get everybody on board so we can stamp this out."

He also hopes this will spark action from those in elected positions.

"This is the main reason that mandates need to come from those who are elected to lead," he said. "I feel like it's the leader's job to do the right thing even when it's not popular."

He said they've received some backlash but the point of the coalition is to present a united front.

"Most of the pushback I've been getting is online," he said. "There's people who are need somewhere to direct their rage or their fear and they're taking on privately owned businesses and their staff."