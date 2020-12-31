Portland bars, restaurants close early on New Year's Eve due to COVID-19 regulations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- New Year's Eve looks a lot different in 2020. There's no big parties or celebrations as restaurants and bars are only doing takeout and outdoor seating right now.
Portlanders are preparing for a night in this New Year's Eve.
"I think this is it, we're like hanging in tonight," Erin Middleton said.
Under Governor Kate Brown's COVID-19 regulations, most restaurants and bars in the state must close by 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve based on their county's risk level.
The Matador in Southeast Portland would've been open on a normal night until 2:30 a.m. but general manager Brenda Kallien says the restaurant will close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
"This year we don't really have New Years, we're all kind of thinking of it kind of as a reset for us. Everybody's getting in a better mental place," Kallien said. "I wish that I would say that everybody's going to go home and go to sleep, but I don't think that's the case. I actually thing that that's part of the reason why to have restaurants open is it gives people a safe place to go that's sanitary and everybody's wearing their masks."
Along with outdoor seating, Kallien says the restaurant is now serving cocktails to-go.
The restaurant is making do with these options for now, during an incredibly tough year for the restaurant and bar industry.
"2021 I just hope for some normalcy and some consistency for everyone," Kallien said.
Portlanders FOX 12 spoke with acknowledge this isn't the New Year's Eve they want, but it's what they must do right now.
"Yeah it's weird, I mean it would be great to celebrate a new year," Amy Bloomer said.
"COVID is all about slowing down, staying in thinking about your friends and like it's not like I'm going to be kissing a stranger tonight," Erin Middleton said.
