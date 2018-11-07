PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Diamond Project has retracted their offer to buy Portland Public School's Blanchard Education Services Center.
The group originally offered to buy the property for $80 million, while also helping the school district relocate to a new facility.
"Although we were initially drawn to this property for its close-in location, access to transportation and its potential to be transformative to the east bank of the Willamette, it became apparent to us that the Albina Vision Trust's board of directors has a long-range plan for the building and the immediate area that will serve the overall community in a very meaningful way," PDP founder and CEO Craig Cheek said. "Albina Vision's focus on diversity and social equity is aligned with our mission, and we are putting our full support behind it."
The group also put an offer on ESCO's Northwest Portland headquarters in April 2018. The property was subsequently sold to a group of private real estate investors.
PDP said they will make an announcement about optioning properties for a ballpark within Portland's city limits in a few weeks.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.