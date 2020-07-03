PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some of Portland's homeless are breathing easier thanks to a donation of bandanas.
Hovers Over Water, a Portland-based brand design firm, teamed up with Street Roots to hand out artist-designed bandanas on Friday to those in need.
"The Art We Breathe" is an initiative created by Hovers Over Water.
The bandanas feature work from artists and designers from around the world.
"We were seeing a lot of conversation around the front line, but there wasn't a lot of conversation around the food line. We saw an opportunity to engage this community. It just feels like a great opportunity to help those in need," said Christopher DeGaetano, creative director at Hovers Over Water.
The bandanas are sold at the design firm's website.
For every bandana sold, one is being donated to Street Roots to give out to those in need.
