Portland-based program helps teachers prepare for emergencies

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland-based program is working to help teachers improve the way they prepare students in case of an emergency.
The Protect Our Kids program is starting at Portland elementary and middle schools.
The goal is to help teacher and other staff members respond in emergency situations, especially in cases involving bleeding.
Organizers hope this training becomes standard first aid training, like CPR or the Heimlich maneuver.
Protect Our Kids uses elements of a national program called Stop the Bleed that was developed after the Sandy Hook tragedy.
It also uses information from Portland Police Bureau critical incident training, which addresses how educators should respond in emergency events like an active shooting or a natural disaster.
Oregon Health & Science University collaborated with PPB and Portland Public Schools on the training.
Over the course of three days of training, almost 1,000 people from 25 Portland schools were taught skills including bandaging, compression and how to use a tourniquet by surgeons, trauma nurses, police officers and volunteers.
The program is mainly volunteer-based and supported by grant money, which also provides schools with tourniquets and other bleeding-aid kits.
