Portland-based shoe company KEEN Footwear making masks

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland-based company KEEN Footwear is converting one of its shoe factories into a mask-making production site.
There’s a new look at the KEEN store in the Pearl District, and it is part of the company’s new effort called “Wear Masks, Love Others.”
In about three weeks, KEEN has already pumped out 200,000 cloth face masks, and more for the public are being created right now.
The first 100,000 masks are going to Oregon Fred Meyer stores to protect employees.
“We’re trying to break down the current perceptions of face mask wearing. We want to make it simple to understand to wear masks every day,” said Eric Burbank with KEEN.
Face masks will also be available for KEEN employees and their friends with a drive-thru pick up on Wednesday at the KEEN headquarters between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The drive-thru will be carefully managed and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
The company also donated 100,000 shoes for those on the front lines of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
