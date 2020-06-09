PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland-based utility that provides electricity to several states, including Oregon, will pay $3.4 million to settle allegations that it sparked the Ramsey Canyon Fire, which tore through close to 2,000 acres of land in southern Oregon in 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The fire started on Aug. 22, 2018 near the base of a PacifiCorp transmission line 12 miles northwest of Eagle Point. It burned through approximately 1,888 acres of federal, state, and private land, including 930 acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the attorney’s office says.
The United States sought more than $4.8 million in suppression costs and resource damages. It alleged the fire was caused by the failure of a connector on a transmission structure that PacifiCorp failed to properly install, inspect and maintain, the attorney’s office says.
The settlement is not an admission of liability of by PacifiCorp, which still denies the United States’ contentions, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.