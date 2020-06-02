PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland-based vacation rental management site Vacasa is getting a boost from investors.
The company says it has raised more than $100 million from existing investors.
The company has been around for more than a decade. It says it’s already experiencing a strong recovery ever since stay-at-home orders were lifted.
“As we begin to emerge from this global crisis with an infusion of capital, we are in a very strong financial position to capture consumer demand,” Matt Roberts, CEO of Vacasa, said. “We believe there will be a preference shift from hotels to professionally managed vacation rentals as privacy and cleanliness rise to be top priorities for travelers.”
Vacasa announced widespread layoffs back in mid-March.
