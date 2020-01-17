PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland Bike Theft Task Force officer had his own bicycle stolen.
Officer Dave Sanders is the first to acknowledge the irony. He has been working for years to prevent bike thefts across Portland, but on Thursday, someone took his bike parked in front of the Multnomah County Courthouse.
Sanders said he was running late for grand jury and left his U-lock at the office, so he secured his police bike to the rack with a pair of handcuffs.
When he came back out, the bike was gone and the cuffs were left dangling from the rack.
At first, Sanders thought it was a prank pulled off by another officer. But then he checked the surveillance video and realized it really was stolen.
“It’s discouraging that we’ve reached this level that somebody feels so empowered that they can get away with it, that they’ll try something like this, that’s discouraging that our bike theft problem is that bad. But it also motivates me, it’s kind of a motivator to say hey let’s do more, let’s see what we can do better to prevent this from happening,” Sanders told FOX 12.
The police bike was registered. It’s a 2016 blue Marin Nail Trail Mountain Bike with serial number 091712249.
Sanders said only one in 10 stolen bikes are recovered in Portland, but having it registered doubles those chances.
Sanders recommends people use a U-lock and secure the frame to the bike rack.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.