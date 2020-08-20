Portland Black Youth movement leads peaceful march past police association building

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Demonstrators have been gathering on the streets of Portland for months, and on Thursday night, a group gathered in front of the Portland Police Association building in north Portland.
More than 100 people gathered in front of the building off North Lombard Street after marching there from Kenton Park. The march was led by the Portland Black Youth movement, with marchers chanting Black Lives Matter chants as they moved through Portland streets.
Marchers moved past the Portland Police Association building and up North Interstate Avenue, with some bystanders along the way joining the group.
The march remained peaceful no police interacted with the crowd. The group had dispersed from the area by before 10 p.m.
On Wednesday night, demonstrations escalated outside of the ICE building in southwest Portland. Police said the crowd broke windows, lit fires, and injured officers, leading to the eighth riot declared by officers this month.
On Thursday, ICE released a statement regarding the riot on Wednesday night.
“ICE will not stand by idly amidst an illegal riot targeting federal law enforcement officers and property. We will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our officers, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.
The police bureau this week released an infographic detailing the protests and riots that have occurred throughout the city since May.
(1) comment
They still screwed up traffic on Lombard.
