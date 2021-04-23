Portland boosts unwanted graffiti clean up program as city sees surge in reports

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The city of Portland will soon boost the number of contractors to help clear a growing number of complaints about graffiti in the Rose City. Since the pandemic began the city says complaints about unwanted graffiti are up nearly 400 percent.
The Portland City Council recently approved reallocating $150,000 to the city’s graffiti clean-up program.
A city spokesperson says Portland has seen a significant increase in graffiti since the pandemic began. Less foot traffic in commercial areas left buildings empty and open to graffiti vandalism. Additionally, the city says some protest activity has resulted in more graffiti across the city. Civic Life’s Graffiti Program partners have worked tirelessly to respond to the overwhelming graffiti complaints while prioritizing the removal of hate speech and preserving important historical murals.
“With the amount of businesses closed and fewer people out and about in the streets especially late at night that is a real opportunity for people to go out and write graffiti,” Juliette Muracchioli the city of Portland’s Graffiti Program Coordinator said.
She adds the new funding will help them catch up on a backlog of complaints.
“We are bringing on four new contractors here ASAP to help meet the needs and the volume of requests we have been getting, there is a backlog, I am not going to lie about that. It is going to take some time to catch up,” Muracchioli said.
Paul Watts, the owner of Graffiti Removal Services, which contracts with the city of Portland, says they have been busy.
“We are seeing just an explosion of graffiti around town,” Watts said. “We come into work every morning with a couple day backlog, getting to graffiti that maybe can wait a couple days, but there is always work out there.”
He says this weekend the city will be hosting a few volunteer graffiti clean ups. One of which will happen at Director Park around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Watts says they have kits made for people with biodegradable cleaner to remove the paint.
For more information on clean ups and how to report unwanted graffiti: https://www.portland.gov/civic/graffiti.
Thats what happens when you roll out the red carpet to every criminal and lowlife that comes to Portland because they can vandalize and loot the city with little or no consequences. This city is in complete freefall with little hope of recovery.
if the police were not too busy with the riots this might have been stopped, these taggers are out in numbers every night, but no patrols are around
Sure,, why not another government entity. Typical liberal garbage, creat the problem then need tax dollars to fix their mess. Portland in a toilet of failed liberal agendas.
