PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a great deal of stress and anxiety. When one Portland mom became overwhelmed by the changes, her 8-year-old son decided to help.
Sara Martin is a kindergarten teacher who was having a tough time transitioning to online teaching.
"We've just moved from a busy class, which is one of the best things I like about teaching - when all of the kids in my classroom are all laughing and there's talking and there's movement and there's business," Sara told FOX 12. "I've gone from that to a totally different thing where I'm an IT person looking at a screen all day, and I'm just trying to help parents with tech issues all day long."
By her own admission, Sara hit a wall and broke down in tears.
Maximus, 8, saw that but didn't say a word. Instead he set up a counseling station on the back deck.
"He said 'go ahead and have a seat.' I sat down and he said so genuinely and so seriously, 'tell me what's going on.' And I started to cry and he said 'you know, it's okay to cry,'" said Sara. "He said 'when you're feeling stressed there are some things that you can do.'"
Maximus had his mom write down things that made her feel better and hopeful. He also asked her to draw him pictures.
He even gave her stress balls and putty to squeeze.
"She was very stressed about work," said Maximus. "She was getting really stressed by all the technology."
The empathetic second grader showed his teacher mom hot to cultivate calmness and how to feel better about herself.
Sara says Maximus did make her feel better, and happy too that she had such an incredible little boy.
