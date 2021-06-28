PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland broke another all-time temperature record on Monday. The new all-time record set was 113.
Portland first broke its record for the hottest day ever on Saturday. At 6 p.m., the official reading at Portland International Airport was 108 degrees. That broke a record of 107, which was hit four different times before. That was in 1965, 1981 and previously on Saturday.
Cooling centers are open around the metro area. A complete list of cooling centers, including hours, can be found here.
On Monday, TriMet suspended MAX and Portland Streetcar service due to the record-breaking temperatures, causing people to get to work to make last-minute changes to their commute. Service is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.
At 2:00 p.m. Salem broke their all-time record again and the hottest ever observed west of the Cascades in Northwest Oregon, according to Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen.
A big cool down is expected later Monday evening in the metro area.
