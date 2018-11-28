PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland brewery is joining a nationwide effort to help California communities affected by the Camp Fire.
Widmer Brothers announced it is joining more than 1,000 breweries across the country to make the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.
California-based Sierra Nevada Brewing started the project; one-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.
A representative for Widmer says it is amazing that so many brewers came together for a common cause.
“Beer is for a greater good,” Jake Neilson, associate brand manager at Widmer, said. “For us, it’s for coming together as a community not only because craft beer tastes good … it can also help. So for that size and that amount of effort across the country, it is unprecedented, and I’ve never seen anything to that depth. It’s been incredible.”
Widmer Brothers started brewing the IPA this week and expects to have it ready for sale in about two-and-a-half weeks.
