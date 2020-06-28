PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Breweries around the world including many in Portland are taking part in a racial justice campaign.
The Black is Beautiful initiative was created by Weathered Souls Brewing in Texas.
They put out a free label and imperial stout recipe for breweries to use in solidarity. Participants can put their own spin on it just as long as proceeds go to local groups which support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged
Great Notion in northeast Portland was one of the first breweries in Oregon to sign-up.
"We do urge the great citizens of Portland to don't stop fighting the powers that be," Paul Reiter, founder of Great Notion. "Racial injustice is absolutely horrible and we want to help out Black people and people of color and the downtrodden and minimized as much as possible."
Great Notion is adding chocolate and marshmallow to the stout recipe to make it their own.
All proceeds from the beer will be going to the Black Resilience Fund and it will be available next week.
