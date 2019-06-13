Portland brings in high-capacity trash cans to help solve trash problem

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The City of Portland is bringing in high-capacity trash cans to help solve the city’s trash problem.
City officials say 100 new high-capacity garbage cans are being installed around the city this month.
The cans will hold 35 gallons of garbage, and the trash will now be collected seven days a week. They will also feature graphic designs that officials say are meant to be fun and lively.
“We believe everything should be pretty in our city, and really, everything should be an Instagram-able moment,” Lisa Frisch with Downtown Portland Clean & Safe said. “So what’s better than really fun graphics on a garbage can?”
This is part of a push to install a total of 200 new trash cans around the city. 100 cans were placed back in October, 25 were just installed in Old Town, and the other 75 will be placed around downtown Portland in the next few weeks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
