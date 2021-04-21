Portland Business Alliance optimistic Downtown Portland is starting to bounce back

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There's no doubt Downtown Portland has been hit hard in the last year. First by the pandemic and then nightly protests.
This time last year, the stay-at-home order was in place and few people were out and about downtown.
"COVID-19 and the closures we needed to do to combat the pandemic shifted our city center and shifted 100,000 people home. Not coming to work in the city center. April 2020, it was quiet down here," Amy Lewin with the Portland Business Alliance, said.
Then came the nightly protests - some of which turned destructive. Despite destruction in some parts of downtown and boards up in several windows, Lewin said downtown retailers are beginning to see the area bounce back.
“During the day, the foot traffic is up, during the day there are positive experiences of activities happening, retails sales are up for many, and there’s a sense of hope," Lewin said.
Lewin said the alliance only expects more foot traffic into the summer months.
"We expect with increase in vaccines, more tourism and the Portland we know and love is here. It’s changed and that’s okay," Lewin said.
(2) comments
Somebody's either delusional or on drugs!!!
"Despite destruction in some parts of downtown and boards up in several windows"
Just *several* windows? The master of understatement.
