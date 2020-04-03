Portland business joins effort to collect skiing goggles for frontline medical workers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Healthcare workers are now using ski goggles as protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
US Outdoor in downtown Portland joined the movement Goggles for Docs, which is providing new and used ski goggles to medical workers in the front lines of the pandemic who don’t have eye wear protection while treating patients.
Skiers and snowboards, like other sports enthusiasts, had their season cut short by the measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The local outdoor sports store is now an official drop-off location to help out with the effort, and the owner says donations have been pouring in.
“We sell a lot of goggles, we have a lot of customers that have goggles, most of us have more than we need,” he said. “So, how do we give back? No matter how hard it is on us, it's harder on those who have to take care of the ill. I think Portlanders want to help and they want to get out and do something good. So here we are, trying to do that.”
A drop-off box gets is up outside the store each day. He says they collect them often then ship them to hospitals in high-need areas.
