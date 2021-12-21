PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man in northeast Portland is disheartened after his property was stolen right in front of his home.
About eight months ago, Nico Vergara began an ice cream cart on Mississippi Avenue, but at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning Nico’s trailer was stolen on Northeast 65th avenue.
He secured it with locks but it wasn’t enough to stop the suspects.
“I came out in the morning and the whole trailer was gone. On the floor you can see the concrete is all scuffed up. That’s probably they couldn’t get the wheel lock off. They’re dragging the cargo trailer. They were able to get the lock off of the ball,” Vergara said.
Three people wearing masks took the trailer in under five minutes, managing to break the front lock. Surveillance video shows the getaway car without plates.
The ice cream he sells isn’t your typical soft serve. It’s New Zealand style using ice cream and fresh fruit from the Willamette Valley, but it was no easy road. Nick drove to Idaho to pick up his trailer that cost him $5,000; money that is now a total loss.
“I would just ask that people think a little bit more. This thing maybe they resell it maybe they whatever. But this is people’s livelihoods at the end of the day,” says Vergara. “Nico’s is all I do, it is my livelihood. I’m not the only one in it. It hurts people and it affects people.”
But it’s more that just a business to Nico. It’s a way to share summer’s sweetness.
“I try to be as optimistic as possible. Nico’s ice cream has an amazing-amazing community and people around it. I know that one way or another, I’ll figure it out.”
Nico is raising money to get a new trailer and if you feel like spreading the joy, he has a GoFundMe account.