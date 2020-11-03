Portland business owner says shops targeted four times this year by burglars

ORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thieves across Portland have become more embolden, businesses say they are being targeted over and over. Portland Police say their resources are stretched thin. That is having an impact.
Pam Coven is the Owner of Imelda’s, a shoe and clothing store. They have two locations, one on Hawthorn, the other on Alberta.
Since May, the stores have been burglarized four times. The shop on Alberta has been hit three times, and the store on Hawthorn hit most recently on October 24th.
In the most recent burglary and perhaps the most brazen, the thief rammed an SUV into the front door of the store.
“They rammed the building, and so they did structural damage to the building, and they got a lot more product this time,” Coven said.
Surveillance video shows what happened just after 6:00 am. You see the car back up to the door, moves back and forth, then rams the door shattering the glass. The suspect gets out of the car and makes their way into the store when they grab anything and everything they can.
“Feeling very violated because it keeps happening over and over how can you not take it personally,” Coven said.
In May, when the first burglary happened, surveillance video shows a person throw a rock through the front window and crawl in.
Their stores have been hit in May, April, September and October.
“It is almost as if they know not much will happen because they have been getting away with it for the last seven months,” Coven said.
She adds though it is tough to see, the community has really been there for them as they work through all this damage and try to run a business in the midst of a pandemic.
“We have had several customers come in and make purchases just to say I am so sorry. which is, which is amazing. It really keeps us going is that kind of care and support from the community,” Coven said.
Portland Police are investigating all four incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.