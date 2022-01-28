PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A business owner in northeast Portland is joining a long list of business owners fed up with crime in the city and demanding change.
Lonnie Thompson owns Carolina Kustoms on Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Shortly after midnight Friday, he said three people tried to break into his shop, but his son stopped them by shooting one in the leg.
"I got a call from my son that someone was trying to break into the shop," Thompson said. "I got into my truck, headed down this way, and got the call two minutes before that he shot one.”
Thompson said there were six other instances of people scaling his fence to steal things off his property just this month.
“It’s a constant issue," Thompson said. "Saturday, we were hit and they cut the fence. A few days before that came over the fence again."
For five years, Thompson has run his automotive restoration shop at his current location on Northeast Columbia Boulevard. But last three years, he said crime has gotten out of hand.
"We pay taxes for an alarm permit. I could set the alarm off right now and it’ll take them 30 minutes to get out here," Thompson said.
Portland Police did arrive on the scene and are investigating the shooting. The suspect who was shot was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. For Thompson, a lifelong Portlander, he said he just wants his city to turn around. He said it starts with holding people in power accountable.
"If I wasn’t doing a good enough job for my customers, I wouldn’t have a job," Thompson said. "In my opinion, why do we keep these people in office when they don’t want to do a job to help the public.”