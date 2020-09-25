Portland business, police association president react to planned protests this weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As many people prepare for Saturday's planned protests in north Portland, some businesses in the area are concerned about property damage as a result.
“I’ve seen downtown Portland, so it kind of worries me," Fred Doan, owner of Premier Beauty Supply, said.
Doan said they opened in November last year but had to close shortly after due to the pandemic. With major protests planned for this weekend, he's hoping they don't sustain any property damage because they won't be able to afford it.
“I hope everyone will take into account business owners like us, we really worry about what’s going to happen to us. Financially we suffered from COVID-19, if this happens you know, it could cause a lot of financial hardship," Doan said.
He said he just hopes everyone stays safe.
“I hope that protests will be peaceful, and no violence happens. That’s what I hope for," Doan said.
Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner said he hopes for the same outcome but said it's not doable without city leaders rescinding their ban on the use of tear gas.
"If any citizens or police officers get hurt this is on the city council, this is on our elected officials. This is on our police commissioner. They have the ability to keep people safe, to be able to let the police bureau do their job the way they know how to," Turner said.
Tear gas is a tool he said could be critically important to control the big crowds they're expecting on Saturday.
“It is a less lethal tool that can be used from a distance," Turner said. "They are handcuffing us, they're taking away our essential tools we have and they are putting us in a situation where we have no other alternative than to use more impact weapons to stop rioters and stop things from happening out there."
Thursday afternoon, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell urged people who participate in Saturday's protests to remain peaceful.
“Violence and fighting and attempts to injure officers or destroy property is just not productive and we are asking that people take that to heart," Lovell said.
PPB asked the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police for extra help this weekend, but both agencies declined because of the ban on tear gas.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
