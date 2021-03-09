Portland business ready for more customers as COVID-19 restrictions relax

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID- 19 related restrictions are about to relax in Portland and that has local businesses feeling like there is a light at the end of the tunnel after 2020 and the pandemic.
Ryan Sharp is the owner of Enso, a winery and event venue in Southeast Portland. He says last year he ended up running his business by himself.
“When the lockdown happened, I laid everybody off and I basically just said I’m going to run this for as long as I can,” said Sharp.
A major part of his business took a hit. They had to either reschedule or cancel at least 30 events.
“Our events business, which was like 20% of our income, was gone. Just completely vanished. We had people who had booked weddings for last summer that either had to get postponed or I had to refund them,” said Sharp.
On Tuesday, Governor Brown announced Multnomah County will move to the moderate risk level beginning Friday.
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s guidance, this means businesses like Enso and other wineries and indoor venues in the county can increase their indoor capacity to 50% or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
“When we get to do these larger events with people, it’s just such a fun, festive time. So, of course, bottom line that’s gonna help as well, it’ll allow me to bring on more employees,” said Sharp.
While he says customers have been slow to venture out, Enso will be ready to host at 50% capacity on Friday.
