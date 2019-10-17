Portland businesses advise delays as increasing rains draw more customers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Local businesses are experiencing backups as increasing rains bring in customers dealing clogged gutters, cracking foundations, and other issues.
Businesses FOX 12 spoke with Friday said customers should expect to wait up to a few weeks for help.
Businesses like All Clean Soft Works, which cleans gutters, has as many crews as they can working seven days a week. Most of those crews will be cleaning gutters packed with messy leaves.
“Usually, someone will call when their gutters are overflowing or leaking,” Steve Young with All Clean Soft Works said. “And that’s nine times out of ten why they’re going to end up calling.”
And you don’t need a lot of trees to cause a problem.
“Because it doesn’t take very much for something to just plug that gutter, and then your whole gutter overflows,” Young said.
But it’s not just drains.
Byron Lively with Masonry, Waterproofing and Drainage Masters says he helps people every year get water away from their foundation.
“What we’re going to find as the rains progress, people are going to have leaking foundations,” Lively said. “If this water was being discharged right next to the house, it could create cracks … it erodes the subgrades, settling cracks and/or water intrusion.”
The company says you are at risk if the downspout on your gutter drops the water next to your home.
FOX 12 visited a home in northeast Portland Friday where the owner managed to put underground piping through the lawn to a spot where water could safely drain.
“We’re able to discharge that water up to 100 feet away from the house, where it does not contribute to the water table next to the foundation,” Lively said.
Getting your gutters cleaned can take about a week, while it could take up to four weeks before anyone can get started on fixing your foundation. Both companies say if you do start to notice the rain causing issues in your home, it’s better to call early to get it looked at before the problem gets worse.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
