Portland businesses, Asian eateries hit by vandalism in Jade District

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several businesses in Portland’s Jade District are frustrated after a string of vandalism leaving shop owners with broken windows.
The district, which includes areas of northeast and southeast Portland, is known for its Asian eateries and other Asian-American owned businesses.
Hanoi Kitchen owner Kim Nguyen had to board up a number of windows at her restaurant and it’s gotten so expensive she doesn’t plan on replacing the broken glass soon.
“Ever since January my business has been targeted not once, not twice, but four times. It’s ridiculous,” Nguyen said.
The restaurant off Northeast Glisan Street has been in Nguyen’s family since the late 1970’s. Vandalism and break-ins have happened over the years, but never like this, Nguyen said.
According to Nguyen, the perpetrators are not after money or trying to steal anything, and don’t ever enter her business.
“I don’t understand what is going on, I didn’t do anything to anybody,” Nguyen said. “I’m just a woman trying to run a business.”
And it appears to be a recent trend in the area, as several other nearby businesses have also been targets of vandalism over the last month.
My Brother’s Crawfish, a restaurant off Southeast 82nd Avenue, posted a video to its Instagram page in late January. The surveillance camera shows someone jumping out of a car to throw a rock through their window before taking off.
Another business right across the street also had its window smashed in.
Portland Police would not say whether any of these cases could be connected but did tell Fox 12 that they’ve taken several, similar reports in southeast and northeast Portland.
Nguyen says she’s noticed many of the victims are Asian-American business owners, and she wonders if racism could be a factor.
“I think so, I think that’s part of it, but I’m no expert,” Nguyen said. “I don’t know.”
What she does know is that it’s been tough, she said, for police to pay attention and respond to these types of reports. Nguyen thinks budget cuts and an anti-police culture in Portland are to blame.
“I think we need to have more police, in the environment and the situation and the chaos that’s happening in Portland, we need to have more enforcement, we need to have more money for the police,” Nguyen said.
And while times are tough, and broken glass is discouraging, Nguyen says she won’t throw in the towel.
“I work so hard in this restaurant. I don’t want to give up yet,” Nguyen said.
While Fox 12 was filming at Nguyen’s restaurant, a long-time customer came in to give her a $1,000. The customer did not want to go on-camera but said he enjoys her food and wants to help pay for the damages.
Portland Police said they are still investigating the string of vandalism cases.
If Portland is so progressive, does that mean that hatred, riots and racism is what our leaders are standing for? 30+ years of Democratic rule, and this is what they get.
