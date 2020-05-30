Portland businesses deal with aftermath of violent overnight protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Business owners are dealing with the aftermath of a night of protests turned violent overnight Friday into Saturday morning in Portland, including several jewelry shops that were looted.
The destruction and looting come after a peaceful vigil at Peninsula Park earlier Friday held in solidarity with other people protesting across the nation in response to George Floyd’s death.
FOX 12 crews were on scene over night and early Saturday morning as protesters smashed windows, lit fires, and spray-painted graffiti at multiple businesses. More than a dozen people have arrested in connection with the crimes.
On Saturday morning, four businesses in one city block were broken into, including several jewelry shops, with shattered glass and vandalism outside the storefronts.
Some jewelry stores in downtown Portland were hit hard from last night’s riots and looting. This is all that’s left at these stores on 3rd Ave. pic.twitter.com/8qhCfVid2E— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) May 30, 2020
At America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses on 3rd between Alder and Washington, several large front windows were shattered, leaving a big mess inside. A few steps down the street, several jewelry shops were cleaned out, with display cases turned over, windows on the ground, and display case props scattered across the sidewalk.
Business alarms were still going off Saturday morning as FOX 12 crews surveyed the damage.
Many other businesses in areas of Portland were damaged, including the Chase Bank at Pioneer Courthouse Square, where every single window had been smashed to pieces, littering the ground around it with shards of glass. Protesters also tried to set fire to the bank. Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Crews also witnessed protesters looting a nearby Foot Traffic store.
Cleanup has started at the Target on SW 10th. There are still MANY business that haven’t started cleanup. This, as a thunderstorm moves through the metro area. pic.twitter.com/DF8SXE73Ri— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) May 30, 2020
