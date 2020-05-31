PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -The destruction over the weekend came as communities were already working to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
Multnomah County was also planning to potentially enter phase one of reopening mid-June.
"I always see that light at the end of that tunnel, and I was starting to see it during the COVID outbreak and flattening the curve,” Mike Myers, Portland Bureau of Emergency Management Director, said. “All the great work that Portlanders did to help us get to where we are at ready to open June 12 and that light shut a little bit Saturday night, Saturday morning just a little bit, but I know we can do this Portland."
Some businesses in downtown Portland had recently reopened a few weeks ago under statewide guidelines. Others are still waiting for Multnomah County to enter phase one.
"It's tough at the moment, it really is," Christopher Payne, owner of Kingsland Kitchen, said, though a smashed out-front window isn’t stopping him from providing takeout Sunday.
He doesn’t plan on letting a smashed window stop them from reopening to sit-down service either as soon as Multnomah County enters phase one.
"As long as this hasn’t put things in, jeopardized things, let's hope that June 12 is still the day we can start to move forward, turn the corner," Payne said.
He and so many other businesses have already had difficulty just trying to get through the pandemic.
"It's just a sad time at the moment. We’re operating four days a week, minimum staff, trying to make it happen and ya know we’ve got these obstacles as well to deal with," he said.
The managers at Compound spent Saturday cleaning up their shattered windows after just reopening their doors to customers a few weeks ago.
"There's a lot of uncertainty that went over the past two months that we were enduring the closure but I would say our ability to open on the 15th of this month when we did, it was kind of make or break," Manager Miles Maxwell Miller said.
He said luckily, they’ve been doing well since.
Payne remains optimistic too.
"I'm at the point now where all I can do is focus on day to day basis running the business and look forward to the future," he said.
FOX 12 reached out to state and county officials to see if the weekend’s protests could impact Multnomah County’s reopening timeline and have yet heard back.
