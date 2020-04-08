PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More than 200 small businesses are getting a little relief from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown through the City of Portland.
Prosper Portland, who is managing the city's Small Business Relief Fund, started taking applications last week for its grants program.
The organization said more than 11,000 businesses applied, 8,700 met eligibility requirements, and 210 businesses were awarded grants from city, ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.
To be eligible, businesses needed either to be closed entirely due to the pandemic or have had at least a 25% decrease in revenue since February.
On Wednesday, Prosper Portland launched its loan program, which draws from a fund of $1 million, and received close to a thousand applications in the first hour.
"You can receive up to $50,000 in a loan that’s zero percent interest that you can pay over a three to five year term, and we anticipate being able to serve between 50-70 businesses with that pot of funds," Tory Campbell, Prosper Portland's director of economic development, said.
Campbell said the city-issued funding is meant as a stopgap, as Portland businesses apply for federal relief funds, which have been slow to roll out.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.