PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Stories of hateful attacks against the LGBTQ community in Portland have reached the police department, the county and the mayor.
Now, many businesses are stepping in.
At first glance, it’s business as usual in the quaint neighborhood of St. Johns, but blocks away from its beautiful bridge, alarming signs are popping up.
The fliers, labeled as “Community Safety Alerts,” come as a warning for the LGBTQ community. The signs state there have been recent violent attacks targeting trans and queer people, especially those walking alone at night.
“It does make me worried for my community. I never want to see a situation where people are afraid,” said Tyson Stenzel, who cuts hair at Morehouse Barbers in downtown St. Johns.
Stenzel said his shop is welcoming of all people. He wants everyone to know, it’s a safe space.
“We’re not going to stand for this kind of behavior. The police should be an organization that we should trust ...but I feel that some of that trust has been dissolved. If we can’t go to police when we’re are feeling afraid, what can we do.” said Stenzel.
That’s where Stenzel’s business and many others are coming in. Words like, “safe space” are posted on shops’ front doors, along with colors of the rainbow flag. On social media, there’s also an outpouring of support – a depiction of how St. Johns is standing strong amid disturbing stories of hate.
“We just wanted everyone to know that we’re here and you can feel safe if you come to Morehouse Barbers. I think I can speak for all of us here and say, we are here to offer any support that may be needed,” said Stenzel.
The Q Center in Portland is holding a town hall about the reported attacks at 6 p.m. Sunday. Organizers said it's a chance to voice concerns and have an open discussion.
Portland police say they are encouraging any victims or witnesses of bias attacks to contact them.
