Portland businesses prepare for election night: 'It’s frustrating and exhausting'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With just 24 hours until election night, businesses in Portland are preparing for what the night could bring in the city.
Some say they don’t expect much vandalism, but want to be ready anyway. Several businesses boarded up windows and doors Monday ahead of the election on Tuesday.
Ramzy Hattar, the owner of River Pig Saloon, and his staff spent their morning cleaning up another mess at the business. Hattar says that flower planters were tipped with the flowers ripped out and that outdoor tables had been flipped and broken.
“This is the third time our outdoor seating area has been vandalized,” he said.
He says he doesn’t think anyone is intentionally targeting his business, but says he can’t keep cleaning up and rebuilding.
“It’s frustrating and exhausting. I’m starting to lose faith in this city and the way the city’s being run,” Hattar said.
Also on his mind is Tuesday night’s election and what that could bring.
“I hope the election goes smooth and it’s over and we move on, like we should be doing,” said Hattar.
He says that he doesn’t expect anything extreme to happen Tuesday night, but he says he still doesn’t feel comfortable leaving his business alone for the evening. So, he’ll be staying the night in his office upstairs.
“I don’t think there will be any issue. I hope not. There shouldn’t be. But, I would kick myself if I wasn’t here to make sure,” he said.
Hattar said if something were to happen to River Pig, he’s not sure it could survive much longer.
“We can’t take anymore hits. The vandalism costs us a couple thousand dollars every time and we can’t afford it anymore,” said Hattar.
