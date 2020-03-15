PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – COVID-19 concerns are having a major impact on businesses in the Portland area.
FOX 12 is hearing of more and more places deciding to shut their doors for now. Some even have to lay off employees.
Powell’s Books decided to temporarily close all five of its stores at least through the end of the month.
The owner said ultimately they could not honor social distancing guidelines. They’re still figuring out what to do with their employees.
Northwest Portland boutique Betsy and Iya had a closed sign on its door Sunday.
“I thought I could do some shopping for spring birthdays today, but I was very sad to see a sign that they’re closed because of the coronavirus and they’re not sure if they’re going to be open tomorrow,” Katherine Holtz said when she stopped by to shop and then saw the sign.
A notice on their website says they’ve laid off two people due to a revenue drop they can only attribute to COVID-19.
Downtown, El Gaucho steakhouse is temporarily laying off 65 employees while the restaurant closes to help keep everyone healthy.
And in Forest Park, Skyline Tavern is closed until they feel it’s safe and responsible to be open for public gatherings. They say they’re paying staff in the meantime.
Holtz said she hopes businesses can survive these closures.
“It really does concern me because this is what makes Portland, the fact that we have been a place for creative people and small businesses,” she said.
But while so many are shutting their doors, one business has never been busier and they’re hiring faster than ever before: Fred Meyer.
“I think that is an awesome thing. They probably really do need to do that because every place is so busy. They’re stocking shelves, literally, they couldn’t get it on the shelves. People were taking it from their box to purchase whatever the item was,” shopper Janean Cookman said.
The online job postings have pages and pages of openings across the Northwest. A spokesman for the company says it’s because their stores are seeing so much demand from COVID-19.
“People are not traveling, they’re not going out for entertainment and dining out, but what they are doing is going to the grocery store, so I think that we’re seeing that so business has increased dramatically because of that so there’s just a lot of opportunity for us to bring on new folks who want to come for a job and stay for a career or folks who are just looking for a job for right now it’s a great opportunity to join a really good team,” said Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs at Fred Meyer.
