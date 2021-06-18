Portland businesses to donate portion of proceeds to Juneteenth celebration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This weekend the ‘Black Resilience Fund’ is partnering with at least a hundred businesses in the Portland area to commemorate the liberation of enslaved black people in America.
This is the second year in a row that Fire on the Mountain has pledged to donate a portion of their profits on Juneteenth. On Saturday 19% of all their sales will go directly to that fund. The goal of the Juneteenth PDX celebration is not only to commemorate the liberation of enslaved black people in our country, but to support the black community in our area.
The ‘Black Resiliency Fund” gives money to those who are in urgent need of support and healing. There are at least 100 businesses in the Portland area participating, all donating a portion of their sales to the fund.
Fire on the Mountain’s MacLean Mullette says this cause is special to them because it makes a direct impact on communities who need help most. Last year Fire on the Mountain contributed about $5,000 to the fund and Mullette says they hope to beat that this year.
A list of businesses participating in the celebration can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.