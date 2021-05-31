Portland buzzing with more people Memorial Day weekend; restaurants hope it's a good sign

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On a beautiful Memorial Day weekend, Portland businesses are opening up more now that Multnomah County is in lower risk and welcoming in locals and visitors alike.
"Tonight is the night, we’re getting extra juice ready, it's supposed to be I think 90 today so we’re getting a lot of extra juice for the pina coladas and margaritas," General Manager at Verde Cocina en la Perla, Nicole Wiggin, said.
She said it's nice to be back to some normalcy. We caught up with her as she was getting ready for the evening rush Monday.
"It's gonna be how it always is for us, where they come in all at once and we’re gonna fill up all at once, we’re gonna be running around, but we miss it so it's going to feel good," she said.
They have their outdoor patio as well as now dining at half capacity inside.
She said they tend to get busiest as people make their way back home from weekend getaways.
We also found some visitors to Portland dining-in.
"We came here for the weekend for my 15th birthday, we’ve just been going on hikes and exploring the city, its been really beautiful," Zoe Warren said.
For she and Jutzi Warren, coming here was their first time back on a plane and really vacationing since the pandemic.
"I'm fully vaccinated so I definitely feel safer," Jutzi said. "You can just tell walking around the city that everybody else feels more comfortable, a little bit more liberated."
Wiggin said when it comes to business, it feels like things are getting better and better and this is the beginning of a good summer.
"We’re happy to be running around, it feels good to be doing what we were always doing years ago," she said. "It’s a whole new world for us in the restaurant industry for sure."
They are dealing with the same problem we know so many restaurants are, which is staffing.
They have about half the staff they usually have right now and are working to get more people in, and at least have everyone who is here trained up for the busy summer months ahead.
