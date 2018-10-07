PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The first cat café in the Pacific Northwest is closing.
Purringtons Cat Lounge has been in northeast Portland for almost four years. Now, the owners say their time is up and someone new can take over.
Sergio Castillo and his wife opened the lounge in 2015 as part café, part cat adoption.
They’ve found homes for close to 600 cats.
But Castillo said they’re ready for a new city and a new adventure. So, they just announced that November will be their last month here.
They are looking for someone to take over and they’ve already had some interest.
Castillo and customers alike want to see the lounge stay open under new ownership.
“I want to just thank Portland for supporting us and everyone just coming out and if we can find a buyer, please come by and support the next one that comes through,” Castillo said.
Customer Dave Long said, “I love the idea of something that I’ve never really heard of before, you know, so for that, and also cats, how could you go wrong?”
The Castillos also consult for other cat cafes around the country. They’ll continue to do that work.
But the lounge will close, at least under their ownership, on Nov. 30.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
