PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s the first night of Hanukkah, and Portland is celebrating by lighting a menorah in Director Park.
This year, in addition to a public menorah, there's also a peace menorah. That’s a paper menorah that people can write on about what they can do to bring peace to the world.
Chabad of Oregon is putting all of this on – it’s been a Portland tradition for more than 30 years.
Organizers say it's a way to commemorate Portland's rich Jewish history and that it’s a way to celebrate people of all faiths with religious freedom and pride.
They say that message is especially important this year.
It’s been less than two months since the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, which marked the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent U.S. history.
Now, these menorahs serve as symbols of light and unity.
“We can become perhaps feel disempowered or we can feel immobilized, and the message is just light a candle because a little light is stronger than a lot of darkness,” said Rabbi Motti Wilhelm with the Chabad Center for Jewish Life.
Portland’s menorah is one of more than 15,000 public menorahs being lit Sunday night worldwide.
And since there are eight nights of Hanukkah, there will be eight nights of lighting the menorah here.
The next lighting is Monday night at 5:30.
