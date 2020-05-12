PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Despite the pandemic and subsequent closure of many restaurants, some big-name Portland chefs are back in the kitchen. This time, they’re serving up meals for those who need it the most.
Here at Blanchet House, you might notice some familiar chefs. Back in the kitchen is chef Gregory Gourdet.
“I feel a lot better... about everything going on to know I can at least do a small part to help. I encourage others to reach out as well if you have some time on your hands,” he said.
Gourdet was just named a James Beard finalist and he’s also a competitor on Bravo’s “Top Chef: All Stars” edition.
“Every day we walk into the Blanchet House, we see the community outside. It’s a really quick awareness of how important what we’re doing inside is,” said Gourdet.
Despite many Portland restaurants being shut down, Gourdet is back to doing what he does best – this time, cooking with donated food for those who are hungry.
“The second piece of this is to be able to cook, in the kitchen again, reunited with my teammates... this is what we do. We want to cook, support, help people, nourish people,” he said.
For weeks now, the nonprofit has invited local chefs to come here and cook meals for the houseless.
“The people who work at restaurants and own restaurants are really suffering right now. They’re so happy to be in our kitchen and be doing this for our community,” said Scott Kerman with Blanchet House.
In these dark times, these volunteers are cooking somewhere different and with a new purpose.
“I’ve worked in downtown for quite a bit. Homeless community is something I’m very aware of. It just became a really perfect opportunity to get out there and help,” said Gourdet.
If you’re a chef or someone who’d like to help out and volunteer, visit BlanchetHouse.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
