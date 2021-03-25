PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After nearly 75 years of serving children and families the Portland Children’s Museum announced on Thursday that it will be closing for good on June 30.
The museum has seen 4.8 million visitors during its history, but because of pandemic restrictions and financial impact the board voted to close the museum and the Opal School at the end of June.
The board chair said in a statement that it was an incredibly difficult decision, but with new cleaning protocols, limited capacity and the need to refill nearly 50 staff positions following layoffs it doesn’t make sense to do so financially.
The museum says they did consider things like a mobile museum or digital opportunities, but even those things were not financially feasible. As part of the interactive museum the Opal School has included a preschool, public charter elementary school and a professional development program for educators internationally.
The executive director of the Association of Children’s Museums said across the country these museums have lost more than 70% of their usual income during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.