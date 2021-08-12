Portland church group checks on elderly during heat wave, delivers necessities

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When temperatures spike to triple digits, checking on your neighbors is important as ever.
"I'm not good at asking and that sometimes it's not the right thing to do because people are really, at heart, they like to help," 95-year-old Luise Ritter said.
These check-ins are especially important considering not all Portlanders have reliable air conditioning, like Ritter - Jana Ripley's senior buddy.
"40 something years old. It's just a simple one, just a few buttons. But it still works," Ritter said, showing off her portable AC. "I say 'please lord let it work!'"
Ripley helped organize the senior buddies group at the Holy Cross Catholic Church at the beginning of the pandemic to keep in touch with seniors in their parish. She talks with Ritter weekly and she and her husband deliver groceries to her door, too.
"You thought it was going to be two, maybe three weeks. After about two weeks I got to thinking, what about some of our seniors? Their whole lives revolve around church. Going to daily mass and going to their senior lunches and everything stopped," Ripley said.
As the pandemic continued, she said it was an easy transition to have volunteers check in during weather events too. They called during this year's ice storm and now - the heat waves we've seen this summer. With elderly folks being some of the most vulnerable in this heat, Ripley said it's crucial to give them a call.
"We didn't lose anyone, we contacted all of them and just asked if they had water, if they had fans," she said. "It's the Christian thing to do for one thing and it's just a human touch. I think it's important for everybody to check on everybody else."
Those calls and deliveries don't go unappreciated.
"It gives you kind of a good feeling if somebody's there, you know, who cares about you," Ritter said.
