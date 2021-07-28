PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One local church community is doing their best to look out for those in need as the hot temperatures settle back over the Pacific Northwest.
A group from Holy Cross Catholic Church will be checking on its seniors again during the expected hot temps. This is all part of a senior buddies program that started in the pandemic.
Church volunteers check in on people like 88-year-old Frances Keagbine, a church parishioner, who is not a fan of the heat.
“When the temperature gets hots, I don’t do very good. And then when the humidity hits, it slams me twice as hard,” Keagbine said.
The program has continued on after things have reopened, in the heat wave that killed at least 83 people in Oregon, it was crucial to make those checks. Jane Ripley helped organize the effort. “When we had that heat, make sure they have some kind of a fan in their house or do they need transportation to go somewhere? Can you bring them something? Can you get groceries for them because nobody was going out,” Ripley said.
Volunteers in this program plan to make their rounds again this time with another few days of hot temperatures. Jane Ripley says volunteers will still be contacting seniors even if there isn’t a heat wave.
If you need help in this heat wave you can call 211.
