PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a church in Portland was vandalized twice this week.
Officers are investigating the acts of vandalism at the church in the 6900 block of Southwest Capitol Highway as potential bias crimes due to their content and nature.
Police say the first incident occurred on Sunday morning and involved someone painting the front doors and sides of the building. The second incident occurred early Wednesday morning when someone threw a brick through the church’s window.
The Portland Police Bureau's Detective Division continues to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Bias Crimes Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or at shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.