Portland city and community leaders react to Derek Chauvin verdict

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Ahead of Tuesday’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency in Portland for the next 24 hours to prepare for potential protests.
While there are many relieved to hear Chauvin was guilty on all three charges, black faith leaders and community members say there is a lot more work that needs to be done to end police brutality.
“It’s the tip of the tip of the iceberg. This is, again, one case, that had a lot of visibility. I mean, I think it took every chant, every yell, every person that took the streets to get an indictment and a conviction,” said William Igbokway.
The Albina Ministerial Alliance said Tuesday they’re determined to keep this fight alive.
“At some point down the road, what we have been saying, in the interfaith peace and action collaborative, how do we get to the place of literally about 25%, 10%, I don’t care what you want to call it — of our police force doesn’t even carry guns.,” said Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee.
Several officials have come forward sharing their reactions after the guilty verdict. Governor Kate Brown saying her thoughts are with George Floyd’s family, releasing a statement that reads in part, “Today’s verdict is one step towards that goal. But it is only a single step toward police accountability. It is also a reminder of how much work we have left to do.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler also shared his reaction, his statement reads in part, “The verdict won’t bring back George Floyd, and it won’t repair the damage, but it is an encouraging waypoint on the long road to justice and equality.”
