Portland, OR (KPTV) - Following a contentious day in the Portland City Council Chambers Wednesday where commissioners heard hours of testimony on the proposed city budget a vote finally came Thursday evening.
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s budget called for cuts and layoffs to offset rising costs. Some of those cuts are coming from Portland Parks and Recreation which faces a 6.3 million dollar shortfall.
The proposed budget calls for the elimination of 70 full time and part time jobs within the Parks bureau. 20 of them are currently vacant.
Commission Jo Ann Hardesty said she just could not see people using their jobs. She put forward three amendments she said would have closed some of that budget short fall.
The other commissioners voted against Hardesty’s three amendments for various reasons.
BREAKING: The Portland City Council passes city budget. Amendments put forward by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to save cuts to Portland Parks and Rec failed. pic.twitter.com/C5rRj2Zyhy— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 24, 2019
In the end, all three did not pass.
After nearly two hours of discussion the council then passed the more than 5.5 billion dollar budget in a 4-1 vote. Hardesty was the lone no vote.
Commissioner Nick Fish said he was committed to helping those affected by the layoffs find other jobs within city government.
