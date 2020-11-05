PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Come January, Portland will see the most diverse commission to ever serve the Rose City.
The Portland City Commission-elect is no longer mostly white, as a Black man and a Latina woman will join the commission this winter.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty made history as the first Black woman when she was was elected to the position in 2018. Now, she will be joined by Mingus Mapps, who will be the third Black man to ever serve on Portland's commission, and Carmen Rubio, the first Latinx ever elected to the commission.
Mapps on Tuesday beat out incumbent Chloe Eudaly for the seat. He will take office in January. Back in May, Rubio won an open-seat race and will replace Commissioner Amanda Fritz, who is stepping down in January.
Newly-minted Commissioner Dan Ryan is gay. Ryan was elected in August during a special election for Commissioner Nick Fish's seat after Fish died from cancer in January.
FOX 12 on Thursday spoke with Commissioner-elect Mapps about what it means to him to soon serve the historic commission.
"I think that having more and different perspectives around the table as we try to struggle with tough issues like COVID recovery, homelessness, bringing our economy back, is going to help all of us,” Mapps said.
Mapps said he is excited to take office and will feel honored to serve whatever bureau he is assigned.
Mayor Ted Wheeler will continue to lead the commission as he was re-elected to a rare second term.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Is this an example of the systemic racism that antifaux is screaming about?
Race doesnt matter just results but I know that isnt what the left cares about. Hardesty is awful and Mapps was elected so that Chloe wasnt reelected because she was horrible. You dont get to scream racism when racist policies and objectives is more important than getting the best people to do the best work. More left wingers in office means more of the same there is no new perspective.
