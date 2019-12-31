PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish will resign from his position due to health reasons.
Fish made the announcement Tuesday but did not specify a specific date for his resignation. He has served as a councilmember for 11 years.
Fish was diagnosed with cancer, adenocarcinoma of the abdomen, in 2017 and says his illness has become complicated. He says he is working with Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Hall to find his replacement.
In his role as commissioner, Fish oversees both the Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services.
Commissioner Amanda Fritz reacted to news Tuesday night on social media.
"It's hard to imagine the Portland City Council without [Nick Fish]," Fritz said. "He exemplifies people who choose to make Portland home and give the City of Roses every ounce of their best selves."
