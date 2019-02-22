PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland City commissioner at a recent city council meeting suggested a potential tax on landlords with vacant rental units as a way to fund housing programs. The idea is one of several on the table and is not a done deal.
Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s director of policy says they’re in a data gathering mode right now about what kind of options are on the table.
They want to find a permanent revenue source that would bring in roughly 50 million dollars annually and use the money for housing programs–things like tenant opportunities to purchase, universal eviction defense funds, and other anti-displacement strategies.
Eudaly’s office has asked the Division of Revenue to look into options, which may include a tax for landlords with vacant rental units.
The option is one of several commissioners will be looking at; Eudaly’s office expects to get some information back about the feasibility of the idea in a couple of weeks.
They say Mayor Wheeler asked the Division of Revenue to expand its search to look for other options as well, and that research may take a little longer to finish–somewhere in the neighborhood of a month or two.
For now, they say it’s all about gathering more information before any decisions are made.
