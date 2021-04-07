PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After months of community outcry, Portland city commissioners unanimously approved a nearly $6 million plan to combat the city's dramatic rise in gun violence.
The city says this plan will not add any new funding to the Portland Police Bureau and will instead go to community-based organizations currently working to change the conditions and environments that foster violence.
#BREAKING - All five commissioners unanimously approve nearly $6 million plan to combat dramatic rise in gun violence in the city. I'll have a live report coming up at 4 p.m. @fox12oregon— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) April 7, 2021
Here are the main takeaways from the plan:
- According to the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau will internally realign resources to gain the patrol, analytic and investigative capacities PPB says it needs to combat gun violence.
- According to the plan, the bureau will immediately add six additional assault investigative detectives and one sergeant to coordinate gun-related investigations working in partnership with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
- The plan will also direct the city's new community safety transition director to lead the development of the gun violence prevention response plans and the community safety plan.
- $1.4 million will be dedicated to expanding the Park Ranger Program to increase patrols and be an unarmed presence of goodwill from May through December 2021.
The city will also invest in a pilot program based on a summer ceasefire strategy policy in Oakland, California.
Multnomah County Board of Commissioners Chair Deborah Kafoury released a statement following the announcement of the agreement:
“I’m encouraged by this emerging leadership and look forward to working with the Portland City Council to bring an end to the cycle of gun violence harming our community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted people’s senses of connection, stability and security, resulting in the increased rates of violence in their homes and on the street. Community members are tired, they’re traumatized, and undoubtedly they need more support to navigate these immensely difficult times without resorting to harming others or themselves.
At Multnomah County, we recognize that in most cases, community violence shows up downstream when social and behavioral health needs aren’t being met upstream. The County has long focused on decreasing the risk of, and hopefully stopping, community violence before it starts. We will continue to invest in programs like our SUN Schools, adolescent health and social services, and food access for families that, together, provide increased stability and support.
When violence does touch the community, the County supports compassionate and effective interventions. Our Juvenile Community Healing Initiative offers a proven model, grounded in partnership with trusted community-based organizations, that supports both individuals and families in working through trauma and breaking cycles of violence.
And we will continue to listen deeply to what the community tells us they need, and invest in community solutions to build strength and resilience, including new community-based and mobile mental health services and outreach, peer support and culturally specific resources.
Our community has worked hard to limit the spread of COVID-19 and I know that working together, we can make a difference for a safer and strong recovery.”
Portland Public Schools released the following statement:
“PPS is thrilled to continue to partner with The City of Portland, Parks and Recreation and Multnomah County to bring prevention-based solutions to end the cycle of gun violence harming our community.
We are taking a community centered approach in developing plans for summer enrichment programs that engage students in safe, engaging and fun activities. We are partnering with SUN agencies, as well as culturally specific and multiracial organizations who understand the needs of our students and families. We intend to leverage the City and County’s support by investing district resources toward academic and enrichment programs this summer. We look forward to sharing more information and details next week.
Our community has recently demonstrated how effective we can be when we work together—if we can limit the spread of COVID-19 in Portland, we can make a difference in the lives of our young people who are facing unprecedented rates of gun violence in our city right now.”
(8) comments
They continue to show how disconnected from the truth and reality they really are. The gun violence went up when the broke up the GVRT that's no surprise to anyone with any common sense. How is it they are so focused on holding Police accountable which yes that needs to be done, but not holding criminals accountable and expecting things to get better or even not get worse is 100% insanity.
I used to be a volunteer Park Ranger out on the westside, and I guarantee you I was never unarmed. Only a fool would patrol a Portland Park without being armed.
Unicorns cost about a million dollars. Now Portland 'leaders" can purchase 6 brand new unicorns and beging bragging about how well they grok that which they have the ongoing BLM problem in Portland. 1 Unicorn per preacher please !
If the media made headline news of every time an obese person died of a heart attack, do you think we'd have have a fast food task force to combat unhealth food?
No additional funding for police..... also, According to the plan, the bureau will immediately add six additional assault investigative assault investigative detectives and one sergeant to coordinate gun-related investigations working in partnership with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. Huh?
Park rangers will stop the gun violence lol this city is hopeless. When you're looking to implement ideas from a cesspool like Oakland, California you are truly beyond hope for fixing your city.
Wasn't there a park ranger just last week that was threatened in the Portland area?
'Portland city commissioners approve nearly $6 million plan to combat gun violence' ... Spineless Ted and him minion Jo Ann Hardesty should just man up and admit that the increase in gun violence was their fault because they were the ones who broke up the GVRT, defunded and hamstrung PPB so that they could not do their jobs. The Multhnomah County D.A. should take some responsibility as well because of his 'open door' policy on crime, as in when the police arrest the perps, he dismisses the charges and turns them loose to go right back out and do the same exact thing they got arrested for in the first place.
6 million dollars is not going to fix anything, Portland is to far into the sewer and no amount of money is going to bring it back.
