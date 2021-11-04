Portland City Commissioners begin discussing fall budget, including public safety proposals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioners are deciding what to do with a historic $62 million budget surplus.
In a work session Thursday afternoon, they heard the fall proposal, including the mayor’s more than $7 million public safety package which re-invests in the police bureau among other things.
"Many Portlanders no longer feel safe, and it’s our duty as leaders of the city to take action and deliver better results within our crisis response system," Mayor Ted Wheeler said.
The mayor’s plan for the police bureau includes rehiring retired officers, adding public safety support specialists, buying body cameras, and creating a new position for a dean of training.
He also wants to put money toward recruitment, background investigation, a basic training academy and crowd control assessment.
Within other city offices, he proposes expanding Portland Street Response and efforts to reduce gun violence to name a few.
The City Council heard the proposal Thursday as they decide how to spend extra money this fall from higher-than-expected business license taxes.
The council didn’t do much discussing; it was more of an opportunity to listen and clarify.
But Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty raised some concerns, like wanting more time and public input.
"I need to tell you this package is really challenging for me because there’s some things I think we need now and there’s some things I think it’s more appropriate for us to deliberate as we go through the regular budget process," Hardesty said.
She said she's open to rehiring retired police officers but that her office will work on amendments to make sure the city doesn't bring back someone who left in lieu of a use-of-force investigation or who has complaints of discriminatory behavior.
"We don’t want to bring people back who’ve had very negative interactions with community members because we’re not going to transform if we continue to go back to the same practices," she said.
Next Wednesday, November 10, the City Council will take public testimony and hear any amendments to the budget proposal.
The council could decide to vote that same day.
Otherwise, the budget goes to a second reading the following Wednesday.