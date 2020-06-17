PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland City Council voted Wednesday to approve the city budget which includes major cuts to the Portland Police Bureau.
City commissioners voted 3-1 to approve the new city budget.
Commissioner Chloe Eudaly was the lone "no" vote, arguing the cuts to the police bureau were not enough.
Commissioner Chloe Eudaly again votes "no" on city budget "in solidarity" with community. Says cuts to police bureau are not enough. #fox12oregon— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) June 17, 2020
Last week, commissioners agreed to cut nearly $16 million in funding to PPB. The reductions include the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team and the SERT team.
The reductions will also eliminate 107 full-time positions.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the funding would be re-allocated to community-based programs, as well as $4.8 million that will go to fund Portland Street Response, a program launched by Hardesty that features an EMT and social worker responding to people dealing with mental health issues or houselessness.
Commissioners also approved ending the bureau's School Resource Officer program and removing $2 million in funding for the bureau through the city's Cannabis Tax Revenues.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to Mayor Ted Wheeler: "I'm so proud to be a colleague of yours." Credits Wheeler with adapting to calls from community to defund police. #fox12oregon— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) June 17, 2020
The budget vote comes after three weeks of protests calling for police reform after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis.
Organizers with Rose City Justice said they wanted at least $50 million taken out of the police budget and a reallocation of marijuana tax revenue.
The organizers called Tuesday's march their "last chance" to express their demands before the budget vote.
TriMet announced Wednesday that it will reduce existing police contacts by six positions and redirect $1.8 million to community-based public safety approaches.
Along with the budget vote on Wednesday, City Council adopted an ordinance regarding Juneteenth - an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the city will shut down on Friday to recognize the day and it will be a paid holiday.
'Portland City Council approves new budget with nearly $16M funding cut to police bureau' Coming soon to Portland, vigilante justice since the city council pretty much just neutered and emasculated the police department. I hope the city council and spinless mayor the can live with their ill thought out knee jerk decision / reaction.
Hardesty must be elated with this deal.
Democrats, letting the Fox take over the hen house.
Less police. More crime and vagrancy. There is no saving this town.
Well done Portland, you disgusting liberal poo-hole. I hope like heck all the remaining decent citizens arm up to deal with the lawlessness about to consume your city.
